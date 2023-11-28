Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Maui County, Hawaii today, we've got you covered below.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seabury Hall High School at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM HT on November 28
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
