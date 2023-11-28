Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for McTavish in that upcoming Ducks-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mason McTavish vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, McTavish has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:17 on the ice per game.

McTavish has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

McTavish has a point in 15 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

McTavish has an assist in nine of 21 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that McTavish goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 4 21 Points 3 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

