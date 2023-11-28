On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jackson LaCombe going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:25 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:21 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.