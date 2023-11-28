Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 28?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jackson LaCombe going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- LaCombe has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|W 4-2
Ducks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
