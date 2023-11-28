Frank Vatrano will be among those in action Tuesday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Vatrano in that upcoming Ducks-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Vatrano has averaged 18:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In eight of 21 games this year, Vatrano has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Vatrano has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In six of 21 games this season, Vatrano has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 4 20 Points 0 13 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

