For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Frank Vatrano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • Vatrano has scored in eight of 21 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • Vatrano has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Vatrano averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 18:28 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 2-0

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

