Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Canucks on November 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Mason McTavish and others are available when the Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
McTavish has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 21 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 16.9%.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Frank Vatrano is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 20 total points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and seven assists in 21 games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|5
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Ryan Strome has 15 points so far, including two goals and 13 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|7
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
One of Vancouver's top contributing offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 24:42 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 22 games, with 13 goals and 20 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
