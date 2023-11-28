Player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Mason McTavish and others are available when the Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

McTavish has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 21 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 16.9%.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 20 total points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and seven assists in 21 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Ryan Strome has 15 points so far, including two goals and 13 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

One of Vancouver's top contributing offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 24:42 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 22 games, with 13 goals and 20 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3

