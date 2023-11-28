Ducks vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-275)
|Ducks (+220)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 17 times, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 2-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim has played 10 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Canucks Additional Info
Ducks vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|88 (1st)
|Goals
|58 (26th)
|56 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (25th)
|24 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (16th)
|16 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (28th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim possesses a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-8-0 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has hit the over five times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.7 goals.
- The Ducks' 58 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- The Ducks have allowed 73 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
