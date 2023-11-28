The Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-275) Ducks (+220) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 17 times, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 2-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has played 10 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Canucks Additional Info

Ducks vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 88 (1st) Goals 58 (26th) 56 (8th) Goals Allowed 73 (25th) 24 (2nd) Power Play Goals 14 (16th) 16 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim possesses a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-8-0 overall in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has hit the over five times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.7 goals.

The Ducks' 58 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.

The Ducks have allowed 73 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th.

Their -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

