When the Vancouver Canucks play the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), J.T. Miller and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

McTavish has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 16.9%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 21 total points (one per game).

Frank Vatrano is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 20 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted 13 goals and provided seven assists.

This season, Ryan Strome has scored two goals and contributed 13 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-4-0 in nine games this season, conceding 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 253 saves and an .878 save percentage, 57th in the league.

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller has been a big player for Vancouver this season, collecting 33 points in 22 games.

Quinn Hughes has eight goals and 25 assists, equaling 33 points (1.5 per game).

Elias Pettersson's 29 points this season are via eight goals and 21 assists.

Casey DeSmith's record is 4-2-1. He has given up 22 goals (3.06 goals against average) and racked up 205 saves.

Ducks vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 23rd 29.5 Shots 29 26th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 3rd 30% Power Play % 20.9% 15th 22nd 76.81% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 14th

