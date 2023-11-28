Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-12) at Rogers Arena sees the Canucks as big home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+200). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Ducks vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 20 games this season.

The Canucks are 8-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Ducks have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vancouver has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Anaheim has gone 2-5 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 7-2-1 6.5 3.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.4 3 9 26.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 2.1 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.1 3.9 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

