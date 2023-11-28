How to Watch the Ducks vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost six in a row, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD to see the Canucks play the Ducks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the league.
- With 58 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|21
|10
|11
|21
|7
|6
|57.5%
|Frank Vatrano
|21
|13
|7
|20
|6
|14
|25%
|Ryan Strome
|20
|2
|13
|15
|10
|10
|33.8%
|Troy Terry
|21
|5
|8
|13
|16
|11
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|21
|1
|11
|12
|8
|5
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 56 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Canucks lead the NHL with 88 total goals (four per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Quinn Hughes
|22
|8
|25
|33
|16
|12
|-
|J.T. Miller
|22
|13
|20
|33
|12
|10
|55%
|Elias Pettersson
|22
|8
|21
|29
|9
|13
|51%
|Brock Boeser
|22
|15
|9
|24
|9
|9
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|22
|2
|20
|22
|20
|3
|-
