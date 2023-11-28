Having lost six in a row, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD to see the Canucks play the Ducks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the league.

With 58 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 21 10 11 21 7 6 57.5% Frank Vatrano 21 13 7 20 6 14 25% Ryan Strome 20 2 13 15 10 10 33.8% Troy Terry 21 5 8 13 16 11 50% Pavel Mintyukov 21 1 11 12 8 5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 56 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks lead the NHL with 88 total goals (four per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players