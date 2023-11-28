Going into a game against the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1), the Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 at Rogers Arena.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Carson Soucy D Out Foot

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 58 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

Anaheim's total of 73 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -15, they are 27th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver leads the NHL with 88 total goals (four per game).

Its +32 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.

Ducks vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-250) Ducks (+200) 6.5

