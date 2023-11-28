Ducks vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 28
Going into a game against the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1), the Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 at Rogers Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 58 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- Anaheim's total of 73 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 25th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -15, they are 27th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver leads the NHL with 88 total goals (four per game).
- Its +32 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.