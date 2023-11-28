Ducks vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.
In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 2-8-0 while putting up 21 goals against 39 goals conceded. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Ducks vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (9-12 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in five games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Ducks have scored at least three goals 11 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-2-0).
- This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-5-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.76
|27th
|4th
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|23rd
|29.5
|Shots
|29
|26th
|11th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|25th
|4th
|30%
|Power Play %
|20.9%
|15th
|21st
|76.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.79%
|14th
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
