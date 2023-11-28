The Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 2-8-0 while putting up 21 goals against 39 goals conceded. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 4, Ducks 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-250)
  • Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
  • Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Canucks Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

  • The Ducks (9-12 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
  • Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.
  • This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in five games and they lost every time.
  • Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored two goals.
  • The Ducks have scored at least three goals 11 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-2-0).
  • This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-4-0 in those matchups.
  • When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-5-0 (four points).
  • The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank
1st 4 Goals Scored 2.76 27th
4th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th
23rd 29.5 Shots 29 26th
11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th
4th 30% Power Play % 20.9% 15th
21st 76.81% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 14th

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

