The Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 2-8-0 while putting up 21 goals against 39 goals conceded. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-250)

Canucks (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Canucks Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (9-12 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored at least three goals 11 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-2-0).

This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-5-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 4th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 23rd 29.5 Shots 29 26th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 4th 30% Power Play % 20.9% 15th 21st 76.81% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 14th

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

