The Anaheim Ducks, including Cam Fowler, are in action Tuesday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Fowler? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Cam Fowler vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 23:41 on the ice per game.

In two of 21 games this year, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Fowler has an assist in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Fowler's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Fowler has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 4 11 Points 1 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

