When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brock McGinn light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

McGinn is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

McGinn has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

