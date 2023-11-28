Can we anticipate Brett Leason lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

  • Leason has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Leason has zero points on the power play.
  • Leason's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

