Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs versus the USC Trojans is one of two games on Tuesday's college basketball slate that features a Big West team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UCSD Tritons at San Diego State Aztecs
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Cal Poly Mustangs at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|Pac-12 Network
Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.