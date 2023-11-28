The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Killorn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex Killorn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:11 per game on the ice, is -9.

Killorn has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Killorn has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Killorn has an assist in two of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Killorn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 11 Games 2 4 Points 4 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

