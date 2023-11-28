Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 28?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Killorn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- Killorn has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play, Killorn has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Killorn's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
