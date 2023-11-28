The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Killorn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

On the power play, Killorn has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Killorn's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

