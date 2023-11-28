Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Henrique's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus this season, in 15:17 per game on the ice, is -5.

Henrique has a goal in three of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Henrique has a point in eight of 20 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has an assist in six of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Henrique hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Henrique has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Henrique Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +32 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 2 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

