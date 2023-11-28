The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adam Henrique light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

  • Henrique has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Henrique has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-0

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

