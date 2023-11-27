Taurean Prince and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time out, a 121-115 win over the Cavaliers, Prince totaled seven points, six assists and two blocks.

We're going to look at Prince's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 7.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 12.3 11.9 PR -- 10.8 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.8



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the 76ers

Prince is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 102.9.

The 76ers are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per contest.

The 76ers concede 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

The 76ers concede 26.9 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Taurean Prince vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 25 13 3 2 1 1 2 11/19/2022 19 9 3 1 1 0 1

