LeBron James could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James put up 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 121-115 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll break down James' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.5 26.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 7.3 Assists 6.5 6.6 6.8 PRA -- 40.1 40.2 PR -- 33.5 33.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

LeBron James Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, James has made 9.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 21.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

James' opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 112.9 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 26.9 per contest.

The 76ers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 35 35 8 10 1 1 1 12/9/2022 44 23 4 6 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.