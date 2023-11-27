LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) at Wells Fargo Center.

Lakers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Lakers topped the Cavaliers 121-115. With 32 points, Anthony Davis was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 32 13 3 2 3 0 LeBron James 22 6 6 2 2 1 Austin Reaves 15 5 10 2 0 1

Lakers vs 76ers

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis gives the Lakers 22.1 points, 12.1 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.9 blocks (first in NBA).

James averages 25.5 points, 8.0 boards and 6.6 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Lakers receive 16.9 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Lakers get 14.0 points, 5.1 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Christian Wood's numbers for the season are 7.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23.1 6.9 6.5 1.3 0.4 2.4 Anthony Davis 18.7 11.0 3.1 1.0 2.4 0.0 D'Angelo Russell 16.7 3.7 6.0 0.6 0.7 2.6 Austin Reaves 14.0 5.3 6.1 0.9 0.0 1.3 Rui Hachimura 11.7 3.7 1.1 1.0 0.2 1.2

