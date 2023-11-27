Player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Monday's prop bet for Davis is 22.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.

He has collected 12.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Davis averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Monday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 24.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Monday is 1.0 fewer point than his season scoring average (25.5).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (8.0) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (6.5).

James has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +162)

D'Angelo Russell's 16.9 points per game are 2.4 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Russell's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -149)

The 32.5-point total set for Embiid on Monday is 0.4 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (11.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 26.5-point prop bet set for Tyrese Maxey on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

