Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. 76ers on November 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).
Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -125)
|11.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- Monday's prop bet for Davis is 22.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.
- He has collected 12.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Davis averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Monday.
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +112)
- The 24.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Monday is 1.0 fewer point than his season scoring average (25.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (8.0) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).
- James has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (6.5).
- James has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
|5.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- D'Angelo Russell's 16.9 points per game are 2.4 higher than Monday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Russell's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
- He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|32.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -149)
- The 32.5-point total set for Embiid on Monday is 0.4 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (11.5).
- Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +112)
- The 26.5-point prop bet set for Tyrese Maxey on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.
- Maxey's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (6.5).
- He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.
