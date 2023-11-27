How to Watch the Lakers vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Lakers.
Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Lakers Injury Report
|76ers vs Lakers Players to Watch
|76ers vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|76ers vs Lakers Prediction
|76ers vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Lakers Player Props
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (46.1%).
- Los Angeles has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.1% from the field.
- The 76ers are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.
- The Lakers' 112.9 points per game are equal to what the 76ers give up.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Los Angeles is 6-1.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Lakers average 114.8 points per game, four more than on the road (110.8). On defense they allow 108 points per game at home, nine less than away (117).
- Los Angeles gives up 108 points per game at home, and 117 on the road.
- This season the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (27.7 per game) than away (25.4).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Nose
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor/Hip
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
