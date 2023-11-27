The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) after winning three straight road games.

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBA TV

Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (46.1%).

Los Angeles has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.1% from the field.

The 76ers are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.

The Lakers' 112.9 points per game are equal to what the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Los Angeles is 6-1.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers average 114.8 points per game, four more than on the road (110.8). On defense they allow 108 points per game at home, nine less than away (117).

This season the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (27.7 per game) than away (25.4).

Lakers Injuries