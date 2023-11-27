The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) on Monday, November 27 at Wells Fargo Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lakers are coming off of a 121-115 win over the Cavaliers in their most recent outing on Saturday. In the Lakers' win, Anthony Davis led the team with 32 points (adding 13 rebounds and three assists).

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Cameron Reddish SF Out Adductor 7.4 2.5 1.1 Rui Hachimura PF Out Nose 11.8 3.8 1.0 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib)

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

