Lakers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-4.5
|231.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 225.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Los Angeles has a 7-10-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info
Lakers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|7
|43.8%
|119.4
|232.3
|112.9
|225.1
|225.4
|Lakers
|6
|35.3%
|112.9
|232.3
|112.2
|225.1
|227.7
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over four times.
- This year, Los Angeles is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-4-0 ATS (.500).
- The Lakers put up the same points per game as the 76ers allow their opponents to score (112.9).
- Los Angeles has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.
Lakers vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|7-10
|1-1
|6-11
|76ers
|11-5
|6-3
|10-6
Lakers vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Lakers
|76ers
|112.9
|119.4
|17
|5
|5-2
|9-3
|6-1
|9-3
|112.2
|112.9
|10
|15
|6-6
|6-2
|9-3
|7-1
