The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -4.5 231.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 225.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Los Angeles has a 7-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info

Lakers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 7 43.8% 119.4 232.3 112.9 225.1 225.4 Lakers 6 35.3% 112.9 232.3 112.2 225.1 227.7

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over four times.

This year, Los Angeles is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-4-0 ATS (.500).

The Lakers put up the same points per game as the 76ers allow their opponents to score (112.9).

Los Angeles has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Lakers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Lakers and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 7-10 1-1 6-11 76ers 11-5 6-3 10-6

Lakers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Lakers 76ers 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 119.4 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 6-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-1

