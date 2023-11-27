The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, take on the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in league).

LeBron James is putting up 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is sinking 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid puts up 31.0 points, 7.0 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

Tyrese Maxey averages 30.3 points, 6.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 56.0% from downtown with 4.7 made treys per contest (third in NBA).

Tobias Harris posts 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.0 boards.

De'Anthony Melton posts 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Lakers 120.7 Points Avg. 111.0 109.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 48.5% Field Goal % 47.6% 37.1% Three Point % 30.4%

