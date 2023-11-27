On Monday, November 27, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) will look to stop a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Lakers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info

Lakers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 119.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 112.9 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a +105 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers have a +11 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 112.2 (10th in NBA).

These two teams average 232.3 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 225.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Philadelphia has compiled an 11-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has put together a 7-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 24.5 -125 25.5 Anthony Davis 23.5 -105 22.1 D'Angelo Russell 14.5 -110 16.9 Taurean Prince 9.5 +100 8.5

Lakers and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.