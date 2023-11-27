D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Russell, in his last game (November 25 win against the Cavaliers), produced 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Russell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.9 16.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 3.7 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA -- 26.6 26.4 PR -- 20.4 20.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Russell has made 6.3 shots per game, which adds up to 15.0% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Russell's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 102.9 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The 76ers give up 112.9 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 26.9 per game, 21st in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 34 19 2 7 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.