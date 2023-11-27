The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Reaves, in his most recent time out, had 15 points, 10 assists and two steals in a 121-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Now let's break down Reaves' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.3 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.1 PRA -- 24.3 25.4 PR -- 19.1 19.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Reaves's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Reaves has made 4.8 shots per game, which adds up to 11.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.9 points per game, the 76ers are the 15th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The 76ers give up 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 26.9 per game.

The 76ers allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Austin Reaves vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 41 25 2 5 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.