Anthony Davis will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his most recent action, a 121-115 win over the Cavaliers, Davis totaled 32 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

In this article we will break down Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.1 19.6 Rebounds 11.5 12.1 11.6 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.5 PRA -- 37.6 34.7 PR -- 34.2 31.2



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the 76ers

Davis has taken 15.4 shots per game this season and made 8.4 per game, which account for 17.0% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 102.9 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.9 points per game, the 76ers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 26.9 per game, 21st in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 36 31 12 0 0 2 2

