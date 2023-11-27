The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Lakers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 119 - Lakers 110

Lakers vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 4.5)

76ers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-9.0)

76ers (-9.0) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The 76ers' .688 ATS win percentage (11-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .412 mark (7-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Philadelphia (6-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Los Angeles (1-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 62.5% of the time this season (10 out of 16), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (six out of 17).

The 76ers have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-2) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 17th in the league in points scored (112.9 per game) and 10th in points conceded (112.2).

Los Angeles grabs 44.5 rebounds per game and concede 44.5 boards, ranking 14th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

At 26.6 assists per game, the Lakers are eighth in the league.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Lakers are the worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.0 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

