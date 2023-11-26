Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The college basketball slate on Sunday, which includes the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes, is sure to please.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Cornell Big Red vs. No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Value City Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Cornell vs. Ohio State
- TV: B1G+
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
- Location: Katy, Texas
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Louisville
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State Braves vs. No. 14 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ferrell Center
- Location: Waco, Texas
How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Baylor
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany Great Danes vs. No. 4 Stanford Cardinal
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Albany vs. Stanford
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hertz Arena
- Location: Estero, Florida
How to Watch North Carolina vs. FGCU
- TV: FloHoops
No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
- Location: Katy, Texas
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Hertz Arena
- Location: Estero, Florida
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa
- TV: FloHoops
