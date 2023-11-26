Should you bet on Urho Vaakanainen to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

  • Vaakanainen is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 2 0 2 15:12 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

