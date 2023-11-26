When the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals go head to head in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee has hauled in 27 passes for 303 yards (30.3 per game) this year.

Higbee does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0

