Tyler Higbee has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Cardinals have conceded 217.5 passing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

Higbee has 27 receptions for 303 yards so far this year. He's been targeted 46 times, producing 30.3 yards per game.

Higbee vs. the Cardinals

Higbee vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 46.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 46.8 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Higbee will play against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals allow 217.5 passing yards per contest.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Higbee Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Higbee has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Higbee has been targeted on 46 of his team's 347 passing attempts this season (13.3% target share).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (96th in NFL play), racking up 303 yards on 46 passes thrown his way.

Higbee, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

