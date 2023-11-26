The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tutu Atwell find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has 391 yards receiving on 33 receptions (57 targets), with three TDs, averaging 39.1 yards per game.

Atwell has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0

