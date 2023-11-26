Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Atwell has posted 33 catches for 391 yards and three TDs this year this year. He has been targeted on 57 occasions, and averages 39.1 yards receiving.

Atwell vs. the Cardinals

Atwell vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The Cardinals allow 217.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Cardinals have allowed 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 26th in league play.

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in three of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Atwell has received 16.4% of his team's 347 passing attempts this season (57 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (89th in NFL play), racking up 391 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (15.8%).

Atwell (four red zone targets) has been targeted 11.1% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

