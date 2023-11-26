Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on Terry? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Terry has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:14 on the ice per game.

In three of 20 games this season, Terry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Terry has a point in eight games this season (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

The implied probability that Terry hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 20 Games 4 13 Points 1 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.