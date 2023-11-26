Will Troy Terry Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Troy Terry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Terry stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Terry averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Terry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-2
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
