The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Troy Terry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Terry averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:06 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:04 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

