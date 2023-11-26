Ryan Strome will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers face off at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. There are prop bets for Strome available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ryan Strome vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 16:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Strome has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Strome has a point in 10 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Strome has an assist in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Strome has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 19 Games 4 15 Points 2 2 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

