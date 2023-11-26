When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ryan Strome find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 72 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 15:49 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

