The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Royce Freeman hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Freeman has rushed for 215 yards (35.8 per game) on 50 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Royce Freeman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Steelers 12 66 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 9 44 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Packers 12 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 73 0 0 0 0

