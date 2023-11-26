Royce Freeman has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Cardinals concede 132.1 rushing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

On the ground, Freeman has recorded 215 yards rushing on 50 attempts (35.8 ypg), with one rushing TD.

Freeman vs. the Cardinals

Freeman vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have let five opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Cardinals this season.

Freeman will face the NFL's 26th-ranked run defense this week. The Cardinals concede 132.1 yards on the ground per contest.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.4 per game).

Royce Freeman Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Freeman Rushing Insights

The Rams pass on 57.1% of their plays and run on 42.9%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 50 of his team's 261 total rushing attempts this season (19.2%).

Freeman has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (5.3%).

He has seven red zone rushing carries (17.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Freeman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

