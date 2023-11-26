The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Chargers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Chargers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (8.2 points). Take the Ravens.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 61.8%.
  • The Ravens have won 70% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).
  • Baltimore has a record of 6-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (66.7%).
  • The Chargers have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Ravens or Chargers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 12 Best Bets

  • Chiefs vs Raiders
  • Browns vs Broncos
  • Bills vs Eagles
  • Rams vs Cardinals

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3)
    • The Ravens are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • Baltimore is 5-4 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Chargers have covered the spread three times this year (3-6-1).
    • Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it is 3-point underdogs or more (0-1).

    Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Chargers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48)
    • Between them, these two teams average 5.5 more points per game (53.5) than this matchup's total (48).
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 39.9 points per game, 8.1 less than the point total for this game.
    • Ravens games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (45.5%).
    • The teams have hit the over in three of the Chargers' 10 games with a set total.

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    11 221.9 12 48.6 5

    Austin Ekeler Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 56.6 4 36.3 1

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.