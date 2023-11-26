The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Ravens vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (8.2 points). Take the Ravens.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Ravens have won 70% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).

Baltimore has a record of 6-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (66.7%).

The Chargers have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3)



Baltimore (-3) The Ravens are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore is 5-4 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Chargers have covered the spread three times this year (3-6-1).

Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it is 3-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48)



Under (48) Between them, these two teams average 5.5 more points per game (53.5) than this matchup's total (48).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 39.9 points per game, 8.1 less than the point total for this game.

Ravens games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (45.5%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Chargers' 10 games with a set total.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 221.9 12 48.6 5

Austin Ekeler Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 56.6 4 36.3 1

