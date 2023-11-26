The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in a battle of NFC West opponents.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Rams and the Cardinals.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 2.5 45.5 -140 +115

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has had an average of 45.1 points in their games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Rams have put together a 3-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

Arizona has a 43.2-point average over/under in their contests this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-5-0).

The Cardinals have won two, or 18.2%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Arizona has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Rams vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 19.5 22 22 16 45.1 3 10 Cardinals 17.5 23 25.8 29 43.2 5 11

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Los Angeles is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three games.

In Los Angeles' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams are averaging 24 points per game in divisional contests, which is five more points per game than their overall season average (19.5 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (17) compared to their overall season average (22).

The Rams have been outscored by 25 points this season (2.5 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 92 points (8.3 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

In the Cardinals' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

In NFC West matchups, the Cardinals are scoring fewer points (11.7) than their overall average (17.5) and giving up more points (27) than overall (25.8).

The Rams have a negative point differential on the season (-25 total points, -2.5 per game), as do the Cardinals (-92 total points, -8.3 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 46.8 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 3-5-2 1-3-1 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 24.8 26.3 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 5-0-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-3 0-6

