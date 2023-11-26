NFC West foes clash when the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 1 point. For this matchup, the total has been set at 44.5 points.

The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Cardinals. As the Cardinals ready for this matchup against the Rams, check out their betting trends and insights.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-1) 44.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-1.5) 44.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Los Angeles has gone 3-5-2 ATS this season.

As a 1-point favorite or greater, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2).

Los Angeles games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).

Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-5-0.

As 1-point underdogs or greater, the Cardinals are 6-5 against the spread.

This season, six of Arizona's 11 games have hit the over.

