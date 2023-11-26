Rams vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NFC West foes clash when the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 1 point. For this matchup, the total has been set at 44.5 points.
The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Cardinals. As the Cardinals ready for this matchup against the Rams, check out their betting trends and insights.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-1)
|44.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Rams (-1.5)
|44.5
|-120
|+102
Los Angeles vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has gone 3-5-2 ATS this season.
- As a 1-point favorite or greater, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2).
- Los Angeles games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).
- Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-5-0.
- As 1-point underdogs or greater, the Cardinals are 6-5 against the spread.
- This season, six of Arizona's 11 games have hit the over.
