The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) hit the road for an NFC West battle against the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Rams Insights

This year, the Rams score 6.3 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Cardinals surrender (25.8).

The Rams rack up 329.0 yards per game, 20.5 fewer yards than the 349.5 the Cardinals give up per matchup.

Los Angeles rushes for 102.6 yards per game, 29.5 fewer than the 132.1 Arizona allows per outing.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Rams Away Performance

The Rams score more points away from home (19.6 per game) than they do overall (19.5), but they also allow more (23.6 per game) than overall (22.0).

On the road, the Rams accumulate more yards (330.4 per game) than they do overall (329.0). They also allow fewer yards on the road (319.2) than they do overall (335.1).

On the road, the Rams pick up fewer rushing yards (97.4 per game) than they do overall (102.6). But they also allow fewer rushing yards in away games (114.2) than overall (117.3).

The Rams successfully convert fewer third downs on the road (38.6%) than they do overall (40.7%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (37.1%) than overall (40.2%).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Dallas L 43-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Green Bay L 20-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Seattle W 17-16 CBS 11/26/2023 at Arizona - FOX 12/3/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 12/17/2023 Washington - CBS

