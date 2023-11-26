Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (4-6), which currently has 14 players listed, as the Rams prepare for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 PM .

The Rams knocked off the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in their most recent game.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyren Williams RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Cooper Kupp WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Skowronek WR Hip Questionable Kevin Dotson OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Hoecht OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Out Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Coleman Shelton OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Taylor II DB Hip Full Participation In Practice Makea Nacua WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Heel Questionable Joey Blount S Knee Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Out Kevin Strong DL Knee Out Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Questionable Jesse Luketa OLB Ankle Questionable Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Out Emari Demercado RB Toe Questionable

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are compiling 329 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 17th, surrendering 335.1 yards per contest.

On offense, the Rams rank 22nd in the NFL with 19.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (335.1 points allowed per contest).

The Rams are totaling 226.4 passing yards per game on offense this year (14th in NFL), and they are allowing 217.8 passing yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

Los Angeles is totaling 102.6 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL), and ranks 21st on defense with 117.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

With nine forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Rams (-2) own the 19th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-2.5)

Rams (-2.5) Moneyline: Rams (-135), Cardinals (+115)

Rams (-135), Cardinals (+115) Total: 45.5 points

