Rams vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 12
Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (4-6), which currently has 14 players listed, as the Rams prepare for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 PM .
Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Rams knocked off the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in their most recent game.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Coleman Shelton
|OG
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jason Taylor II
|DB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Makea Nacua
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|Questionable
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jesse Luketa
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Questionable
Other Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click here for Saints vs Falcons
- Click here for Panthers vs Titans
- Click here for Patriots vs Giants
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Colts
- Click here for Jaguars vs Texans
Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Rams or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams are compiling 329 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 17th, surrendering 335.1 yards per contest.
- On offense, the Rams rank 22nd in the NFL with 19.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (335.1 points allowed per contest).
- The Rams are totaling 226.4 passing yards per game on offense this year (14th in NFL), and they are allowing 217.8 passing yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.
- Los Angeles is totaling 102.6 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL), and ranks 21st on defense with 117.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With nine forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Rams (-2) own the 19th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Rams (-135), Cardinals (+115)
- Total: 45.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.